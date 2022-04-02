New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were on Saturday hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last 12 days to Rs 7.20 per litre. Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 102.61 per litre as against Rs 101.81 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 93.07 per litre to Rs 93.87, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation. This is the 10th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. In all, petrol prices have gone up by Rs 7.20 per litre.

On Friday, Jet fuel prices were hiked by 2 per cent, the seventh straight increase this year, to an all-time high, reflecting a surge in global energy prices. Aviation turbine fuel (ATF), the fuel that helps aeroplanes fly was hiked by Rs 2,258.54 per kilolitre, or 2 per cent, to Rs 1,12,924.83 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.

Prior to the second pause in 11 days, auto fuel rates had gone up by Rs 6.40 per litre. The increase in ATF price comes on the back of the steepest ever hike 18.3 per cent (Rs 17,135.63 per kl) effected on March 16. Jet fuel prices are revised on the 1st and 16th of every month based on the average international price of benchmark fuel in the preceding fortnight.

Jet fuel, which makes up for almost 40 per cent of the running cost of an airline, has this year surged to new highs. ATF prices have increased every fortnight since the start of 2022. In seven hikes beginning January 1, ATF prices have been increased by Rs 38,902.92 kl or almost 50 per cent.

with Agency inputs