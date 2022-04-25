Latehar (Jharkhand): Smita Lohra, a paralympic sportswoman who won three bronze medals for powerlifting at Abu Dhabi 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games, has one of the most inspiring stories behind her success.

Originally from the Latehar district in Jharkhand, for 10 years Smita had no contact with her family. Several years ago, Smita's father Kaleshwar Lohra had sent her to Delhi along with many other persons from the village to work as a domestic maid. Consequently, Smita once went out to get vegetables and was lost. Due to her condition, she was not able to tell people where she was from.

Paralympic bronze medalist reunites with family after 10 years in Jharkhand

Eventually, her condition was noticed by a local who handed her over to Asha Kiran, an organisation that helps and gives shelter to specially abled. In view of Smita's mental condition, she was treated by the organization where officials also noticed that she lifted heavy weights quite easily. Eventually, the organization helped Smita to train for powerlifting.

The hard work and proper training lasting 6 years resulted in her selection for the Special Paralympics held in Abu Dhabi in 2019. Smita brought laurels to the country by winning three bronze medals in the powerlifting competition. Following her victory, the Ministry of Social Welfare contacted Latehar Deputy Commissioner Abu Imran and inquired about Smita's parents.

During the investigation, it was found that Smita was a resident of Hempur, a small village in the Balumath block of Latehar. Latehar district administration was directed to provide all kinds of facilities to Smita. Deputy Commissioner Abu Imran met Smita and her family and honoured her. The Deputy Commissioner said that an encouraging environment will be provided for Smita to move forward.

District Sports Officer Shivendra Kumar Singh said, "Smita has brought laurels to the country along with Latehar. We have urged the State Power Lifting Association to support Smita."

