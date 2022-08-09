Srinagar: With the aim to cover left-out population of Srinagar district under the Central government's Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana-SEHAT Scheme (AB-PMJAY-SEHAT), a meeting of officers of all line departments was held under the chairmanship of the Srinagar Deputy Commissioner, Mohammed Aijaz Asad, government officials said.

During the meeting it was said that as many as 5,64,404 golden cards have been issued in Srinagar district covering 1,67,538 families and the process of registration under the Central scheme is underway and remaining beneficiaries will be brought under it within shortest possible time.

During the meeting, deliberations were held on the present status and progress made concerning implementation of AB-PMJAY-SEHAT in Srinagar. The meeting also discussed the modalities for speeding up the registration for SEHAT scheme and directions were passed on to all the officials concerned for mass mobilisation to ensure all left-out population is covered under the scheme so that they are entitled to the benefits of the Golden card.

The District Deputy Commissioner directed all Zonal Medical Officers, Tehsil Supplies Officers to put in extra efforts and ensure mobilisation of left-out population within their respective jurisdictions with the assistance of concerned store keepers/fair price shop owners and Anganwadi workers.

This is done so that people are entitled to get the benefit of having Golden card at the time of need that provides free of cost Universal Health Insurance coverage up to Rs 5 lakh per family on a floater basis in convergence with Central government's AB-PMJAY scheme. (IANS)