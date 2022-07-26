New Delhi: As many as 4,484 custodial deaths were recorded in the country from April 1 2020 to March 31 2022. While for the year 2021-2022, 2544 custodial deaths were recorded and 1940 were recorded in 2020-2021. The information was shared by MoS (Home) Nityanand Rai in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

According to the statistics shared by the Union Minister, in 2021-2022, Uttar Pradesh occupied the top slot with 501 custodial deaths followed by West Bengal (257), Bihar (237), Madhya Pradesh (201) and Tamil Nadu (109). As for 2020-2021, Uttar Pradesh again recorded the highest number of custodial deaths (451), followed by West Bengal (185), Madhya Pradesh (163), Bihar (159) and Maharashtra (143).

With regard to the deaths recorded in the police encounters from April 1 2020 to March 31 2022, 233 deaths were recorded, stated the reply. As for the year 2021-2022, 151 such deaths were recorded with the highest number taking place in Jammu and Kashmir (45), Chattisgarh (30) and Assam (18). During the year 2020-2021, 82 deaths were recorded in police encounters with most deaths in Chhattisgarh (24), followed by 16 in Uttar Pradesh and five in Telangana.