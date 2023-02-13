New Delhi: As many as 4,56,208 people died by suicide in India between 2019 to 2021, the Government informed the Lok Sabha on Monday. It further stated that the maximum number of people who died by suicide within the said time period are deaths daily wage labourers (112,233) followed by housewives (66,912), and other persons (64,531).

The information was shared by Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav via a written reply while replying to a question from Congress MP from Tamil Nadu Su. Thirunavukkarasar asked whether daily wagers are the largest group among those who have died by suicide during the last few years.

As per the data shared by the Union Minister citing the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), a total of 112,233 housewives died by suicide between 2019-2021 with 21,359 reported in 2019, 22,374 in 2020, and 231,79 in 2021 followed by 64,531 other persons with 20,441 in 2019, 20,543 in 2020 and 23,547 in 2021.

The data also revealed the critical condition of persons involved in the farming sector and those who are unemployed. A total of 31,839 persons involved in the farming sector died by suicide with 10,281 such deaths taking place in 2019, 10,677 in 2020, and 10,881 in 2021. As for those who are unemployed 43,385 persons died by suicide with 14,019 such deaths occurring in 2019, 15,652 in 2020 and 13,714 in 2021.

Answering a question whether any steps are being taken by the Government to protect the daily wage earners from suicides and to improve their livelihood, the Union Minister replied "As per the Unorganised Workers‟ Social Security Act, 2008, the Government is mandated to provide Social Security to the workers of the unorganized sector including daily wage workers by formulating suitable welfare schemes on matters relating to (i) life and disability cover, (ii) health and maternity benefits, (iii) old age protection and (iv) any other benefit as may be determined by the Central Government."

He also apprised the House of Central Schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (ABPMJAY) and others which facilitates delivery of Social Security Schemes/Welfare Schemes of the Central and State Governments to the unorganized workers and others.

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.