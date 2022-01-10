New Delhi: The ongoing Covid-19 wave has hit Delhi hard so much so that over 300 police personnel, including the Public Relations Officer (PRO) and Additional Commissioner Chinmoy Biswal have tested positive for the virus.

According to news agency ANI, Covid has affected a number of police personnel across the units and at several police stations, including the police headquarters. The national capital is seeing a huge uptick in Covid-19 cases as the government has already enforced several restrictions in a bid to curb the infection.

Delhi reported 22,751 new cases during the last 24 hours ending Sunday evening, the highest since May 1 last year. On May 1, the national capital had reported 25,219 COVID-19 cases.

As per a bulletin issued by the health department, the positivity rate for the day stands at 23.53 per cent. With this, the total cases of the COVID-19 in the city have gone up to 15,49,730 including 60,733 active cases.

As many as 10,179 people recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 14,63,837. However, the city also reported 17 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours. So far, 25,160 people have succumbed to the infection in Delhi. A total of 1,800 patients are currently admitted to the hospital, which includes 182 suspected patients and 1,618 confirmed patients of Covid-19.

