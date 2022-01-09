New Delhi: At least 34 prisoners and 40 staff have tested positive in the Central jails in Delhi, including the Tihar jail till January 8, the jail administration said.

Tihar jail is one of the most populated prison complexes in the country. According to the Tihar jail administration, on January 8, 19 prisoners were found Covid positive in the jail while 10 new cases were also reported in Mandoli Jail.

According to the DG of Tihar Jail, twenty-five staff members in Tihar jail, eleven in Rohini jail and four in Mondali prison have tested positive till January 8.

However, no prisoner has been found Covid positive in Rohini jail so far.

In a similar development, over 400 staff and security personnel working at Parliament have tested positive for COVID-19. Of the 1,409 people tested from Jan 4 to 8, 402 have tested positive. All the results have been sent for genome sequencing.

The news comes on the day Delhi recorded over 20,000 new Coronavirus cases, taking the national capital's positivity rate to 19.60 per cent.

As India continued to record over one lakh cases, India's daily positivity rate has shot up to 9.28 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is at 5.66 per cent.

