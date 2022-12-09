New Delhi: As many as 1,55,366 have died due to lumpy skin disease (LSD) in the country this year, the Government informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday. The information was shared by Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Parshottam Rupala said in a written reply.

"As per the latest 20th Livestock census, the cattle population in the country is approximately 19.34 crores," the minister said. Referring to the 20th Livestock census the Union Minister said that the cattle population in the country currently stands at approximately 19.34 crores.

According to the statistics shared by the minister Rajasthan topped the list in terms of cattle deaths due to LSD with 75,819 deaths, followed by Maharashtra (24,430), Punjab (17,932), Karnataka (12,244), Himachal Pradesh (10,681), Gujarat (6,193), Haryana (2,937) and Jammu & Kashmir (2,698).

"Lumpy Skin Disease was reported initially from Odisha in September, 2019," stated the Minister. As gathered from the states/UTs, the number of cases and vaccinations done during 2022 stood at 29,45,863 and 6,28,84,366, respectively, he added.