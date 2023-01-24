Hyderabad: The Oscar nominations marked a huge achievement for the country as three submissions from India made it to the final nominations of the Academy Awards. While the song 'Naatu Naatu' from RRR has been nominated in the best original song category, Shaunak Sen’s short film 'All That Breathes' has been nominated in the Documentary feature category, and the Netflix documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' from the Documentary short film category also made it to the final list.

Some of the heavily featured movies in the nominations include The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Top Gun: Maverick, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Tár, Elvis, and The Whale.

Here is the full list of nominations announced on Tuesday:

Music (original song): Applause from “Tell It like a Woman”; Hold My Hand from “Top Gun: Maverick”; Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Naatu Naatu from RRR; This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once

Documentary feature: All That Breathes; All the Beauty and the Bloodshed; Fire of Love; A House Made of Splinters; Navalny

Documentary short film: The Elephant Whisperers; Haulout; How Do You Measure a Year?; The Martha Mitchell Effect; Stranger at the Gate

Best Picture: All Quiet on the Western Front; Avatar: The Way of Water; The Banshees of Inisherin; Elvis; Everything Everywhere All at Once; The Fabelmans; Tár; Top Gun: Maverick; Triangle of Sadness; Women Talking;

Actor in leading role: Austin Butler - Elvis; Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin; Brendan Fraser -The Whale; Paul Mescal - Aftersun; Bill Nighy - Living

Actress in leading role: Cate Blanchett - Tár; Ana de Armas - Blonde; Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie; Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans; Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Writing (Original screenplay): The Banshees of Inisherin; Everything Everywhere All at Once; The Fabelmans; Tár; Triangle of Sadness

Writing (Adapted screenplay): All Quiet on the Western Front; Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery; Living; Top Gun: Maverick; Women Talking

Music (original score): All Quiet on the Western Front; Babylon; The Banshees of Inisherin; Everything Everywhere All at Once; The Fabelmans

Best Sound: All Quiet on the Western Front; Avatar: The Way of Water; The Batman; Elvis; Top Gun: Maverick

Best Costume Design: Babylon; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Elvis; Everything Everywhere All at Once; Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever); Hong Chau (The Whale); Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin); Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once); Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Actor in a supporting role: Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin; Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway; Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans; Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin; Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best International feature: Germany - All Quiet on the Western Front; Argentina - Argentina, 1985; Belgium - Close; Poland - EO; Ireland - The Quiet Girl

Best Direction: Todd Field - Tár; Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once; Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin; Ruben Ostlund - Triangle of Sadness' Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

Film editing: The Banshees of Inisherin; Elvis; Everything Everywhere All at Once; Tár; Top Gun: Maverick

Animated Feature Film: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio; Marcel the Shell With Shoes On; Puss in Boots: The Last Wish; The Sea Beast; Turning Red

Jimmy Kimmel to host Oscars on March 12

The 95th Oscars will be held on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and shall be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide. Award-winning late-night talk show host and producer Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the 95th Oscars, executive producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner announced today. Kimmel has hosted back-to-back broadcasts in 2017 (89th Awards) and 2018 (90th Awards).

“We’re super thrilled to have Jimmy score his hat trick on this global stage. We know he will be funny and ready for anything!” said Weiss and Kirshner. “Jimmy is the perfect host to help us recognize the incredible artists and films of our 95th Oscars. His love of movies, live TV expertise, and ability to connect with our global audiences will create an unforgettable experience for our millions of viewers worldwide,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said.

“Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap. Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no,” said Kimmel. Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of ABC’s "Jimmy Kimmel Live! " and recently signed a three-year contract extension, making him one of the longest-running talk show hosts in American television history.

Each January, the entertainment community and film fans around the world turn their attention to the Academy Awards. Interest and anticipation build to a fevered pitch leading up to the Oscar telecast, when millions across the world tune in to watch the glamorous ceremony and watch artists receive the highest honors in filmmaking. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a global community of more than 10,000 of the most accomplished artists, filmmakers and executives working in film. In addition to celebrating and recognizing excellence in filmmaking through the Oscars, the Academy supports a wide range of initiatives to promote the arts and sciences of the movies, including public programming, screenings, publications, educational outreach, exhibitions, and more.