New Delhi: Post the Lok Sabha Secretariat's freshly released list of 'unparliamentary words', several members of Parliament have lashed out on Twitter criticising the ban. Politicians including Priyanka Gandhi, Mahua Moitra, Abhishek Singhvi, Jairam Ramesh, Derek O'Brien, and Randeep Surjewala among others have taken to Twitter to express their opinions on the decision.

"Is truth unparliamentary now?" asked the TMC MP Mahua Moitra in a tweet posted earlier today. Calling out the 'hypocrisy of the central government', she also pointed out that the list does not include the word 'Sanghi'."Baith jaiye. Baith Jaiye. Prem se boliye. New list of unparliamentary words for LS & RS does not include Sanghi. Basically govt taken all words used by opposition to describe how BJP destroying India & banned them," another one of her tweets reads.

Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi also slapped the decision by pointing out that the parliamentary sessions don't have any point if they are not allowing free and creative criticism. “What is the point of parliament if you can’t be creative in your criticism? Jumlajeevi ko jumlajeevi nahi bolnege to kya bolenge? Banning words is uncalled for!” his tweet reads.

Expressing strong dissent to the ban, Derek O'Brien in a tweet said that he shall use the banned words in the upcoming session thereby refusing to follow the orders. "Session begins in a few days. Gag order issued on MPs. Now, we will not be allowed to use these basic words while delivering a speech in Parliament: Ashamed. Abused. Betrayed. Corrupt. Hypocrisy. Incompetent. I will use all these words. Suspend me. Fighting for democracy," his tweet read.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also tweeted, taking a dig at BJP, asking who had used the word 'Andolanjeevi' first. “The government wants their corruption to be called 'masterstroke'. They use 'jumlas' like '2 crore jobs', and 'doubling of farmers' income', but they don't want themselves to be called 'Jumlajeevi'. They want to hear a 'thank you' for those jumlas instead," Gandhi's tweet in Hindi read.

In the released report of the list of words designated as "unparliamentary", the usage of many words - such as 'corruption', 'corrupt', 'Jumlajeevi', 'tanashah', 'Dictator', 'black' and 'Khalistani' has been banned. The list comes just ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament that begins on July 18.