Hubballi(Karnataka): Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi on Monday claimed that the opposition parties are instigating protests and violence against the Agnipath scheme. "We are trying to convince them," said Prahlad Joshi who accused some leaders of spreading mischief across the world by promoting tool kits and others.

"This system is there in many other countries around the world. There have been many studies on this issue in the past. Army officers and experts agreed and supported the scheme," added Joshi at Hubballi. If there are minor flaws in the Agnipath project, let's correct them but protest is not the right way, he added.

He further said that "this scheme has not been implemented without discussing the pros and cons and it is not right to oppose this by following the path of violence. Behind this, lies the hand of the opposition parties. Whatever the central government does, Congress continues to oppose it. Several people have come to the streets from the Congress. Almost 90% of people who are protesting are not eligible to join the army."

On curbing violence, he said, "It is now in the job of the respective state governments to take appropriate action against protestors."