Amritsar (Punjab): Pro-Khalistan slogans were raised on the premises of Golden Temple in Amritsar at a programme organised to mark the 38th anniversary of 'Operation Blue Star' on Monday. As a precautionary measure, Section 144 has been imposed around the Golden Temple and carrying any kind of weapon has been prohibited, but despite that, a large number of Sikhs gathered outside the temple after the morning prayer meeting.

On the occasion, the Bhog of Sri Akhand Path Sahib was offered at Sri Akal Takht Sahib. On the anniversary of 'Operation Blue Star', Giani Harpreet Singh, Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, delivered a message in the name of the Sikh Nation in memory of the martyrs. The Jathedar said, "We have gathered to remember the martyrs." He said that by the time India became independent in 1947, a policy had been formulated to deal with the Sikhs, which had been formulated by Jawaharlal Nehru at that time. He said that the ploy of the then government was to weaken the Sikhs in all respects. The Jathedar said that the result of 1947 came into effect in 1984 when the houses of Sikh Gurus were attacked. He asserted, "We have a lot of challenges that are weakening us that we have to fight."

The Jathedar said that today Christianity is being preached in every village and in every city, which is a great challenge. He said, "I would request the Sikh preachers to go from village to village to preach so that Sikhism would be strengthened. If we are not strong, we will be buried," he said. He said, "Our youth is getting addicted to drugs and not concentrating on studies, which needs to be taken care of."

The Jathedar said that a heavy contingent of police personnel has been deployed in front of the Golden Temple and when asked about this, officials said that these arrangements have been made for the safety of Sikhs. He said that these arrangements were made not for the safety of the Sikhs, but to stop the lions.

"We will give weapons training to Sikh youth," he said and pointed out that the lion never attacks helpless and innocent people. "People of other religions are secretly training their youth in weapons, but we will teach Sikhs how to use the licensed weapons," he said. The party, which attacked Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib was being ruined today and no one could save it, he pointed out.

According to reports, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday paid obeisance at the Golden Temple and held a closed-door meeting with Akal Takht Jathedar Gyani Harpreet Singh ahead of the Operation Bluestar anniversary. However, what transpired at the meeting was not shared by the Chief Minister with the media when he came out of the residence of the Jathedar.