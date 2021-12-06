Jaipur: Yet another member of the Jaipur family returned from South Africa tested positive for the newly emerged variant of the deadly corona virus on Monday.

Jaipur Chief Medical Health Officer Narottam Sharma said that testings will be conducted on all living in close proximity to the infected family.

The initial reports indicated that on December 3, four members of the family were found to have been infected with the Omicron variant upon their return from South Africa. By Monday, the number has risen to 10. The family, upon their return to India, reportedly went to a wedding and came in contact with other people.

Also read: Centre should take prompt action: Rajasthan CM on new COVID-19 variant

Speaking about the matter, Dr Sharma informed that information is being collected about all the people who attended this wedding, and their samples too would be tested.

He further pointed out that the wedding-goers had travelled to Jaipur from Delhi, and said that the Delhi Government was made aware of the developments.

He said the family members have been admitted to the RUHS hospital in Jaipur as a precaution, but also added that they were stable and they are asymptomatic.

Apart from this cluster, 15 more infections were observed in Jaipur on Monday, including a child.

Also read: Madhya Pradesh announces high alert as Omicron cases increase in bordering states

A woman, originally from Kota and returning to Jaipur from Sharjah, was also found to be positive in the city on Monday. As per information, she had travelled to Sharjah from Ukraine.

Significantly, her test results both in Ukraine and Sharjah were found to be negative.

As per information attained from the Health Department, Four persons from Germany had come to Jaipur on November 27, among whom one recently tested positive after tests were conducted for their departure from India.

Also Read: Omicron Scare: Health Minister Mandaviya reviews Covid testing facilities at IGI airport Delhi