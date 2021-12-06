Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government has announced a high alert after its three bordering states confirmed cases of Omicron, the new strong variant of Covid-19.

Instructions have been sent to all the districts to compulsorily conduct genome sequencing of all the patients who come positive in RT-PCR, said Dr. Narottam Mishra, Minister for Home Affairs in a press conference. The Health Department has also issued an alert.

The government has given instructions to increase investigation and surveillance in the districts bordering the three neighbour states , Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan. It has asked to compulsorily conduct corona test on train passengers arriving through these states. The state government has formulated a Testing, Tracking and Treatment (3T) strategy.

Corona cases are increasing in Madhya Pradesh. A total of 17 new corona infected patients have been detected in last 24 hours. Of these, 8 positive patients are from Bhopal. At present there are 133 active cases in the state. Bhopal and Indore remain hot spots.

People are roaming around without masks in markets, streets, malls. People are traveling without masks even in trains and buses. Social distancing is also not being followed.

Also Read: Number of Omicron suspects in Delhi reach 27

Omicron, has reached five states of the country- Karnataka, Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan. In the last four days, 21 patients have appeared in these states. Experts say that this is a more dangerous and much faster spreading infection than Delta.

There are 10 districts of the state from the border of Rajasthan. These include Jhabua, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Rajgarh, Guna, Shivpuri, Sheopur and Morena. There are two districts Jhabua and Alirajpur from the border of Gujarat. At the same time, 8 districts of Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Betul, Chhindwara, Seoni and Balaghat border the Maharashtra border.

A new Omicron patient in Delhi was detected on Sunday, while 7 patients have appeared in Maharashtra. In Rajasthan, 9 people, including 4 people of the same family from Jaipur, have been confirmed to be infected. Most of them have travel history from African countries.