Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Monday urged the Centre to enhance flight connectivity to VSS Airport in Jharsuguda and operationalisation of Rourkela Airport in view of the upcoming Hockey Men's World Cup 2023. Odisha Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra placed the state's requirement of more flights to Jharsuguda in a letter to Rajiv Bansal, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The upcoming FIH Hockey Men's World Cup-2023 is scheduled to be held at Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to January 29, 2023, Mohapatra mentioned in the letter and thanked Bansal for the steps being taken at Central government level to make the Rourkela Airport operational at the earliest.

As an alternative to Rourkela Airport, the VSS Airport at Jharsuguda is the nearest domestic Airport having connectivity with cities like Kolkata, Raipur Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Bhubaneswar, Mohapatra said in the letter. This apart, the Odisha Chief Secretary said Jharsuguda city is well connected with Rourkela via road as well as railway.

Thus, the access to Rourkela city will be made easier if the air connectivity to Jharsuguda is enhanced. He urged the Civil Aviation Secretary to look into the matter in order to increase the flight frequency/ connectivity from important cities to Jharsuguda especially during the month of January, 2023 in view of the upcoming Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 so as to cater to the passenger demand. (PTI)