Baripada (Odisha): A court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday sentenced a 25-year-old man to 10 years in prison for raping a 12-year-old girl five years ago.

The court of Judge Sumita Jena also sentenced the convict's 31-year-old associate to six years in prison for aiding the crime.

She also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the rape convict, and Rs 3,000 on his associate under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The incident took place in Baisinga police station area on May 12, 2016 when the survivor had gone to relieve herself. The convict raped her while his accomplice gagged her mouth with his hands.

The judgement was based on the survivor's statement, medical report and 11 witnesses, Additional Public Prosecutor Abhina Patnaik said.

PTI