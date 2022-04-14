Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday unveiled the official logo of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023, to be held in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar - Rourkela, at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium, said a statement.

The prestigious quadrennial tournament is scheduled to be held from 13 January 2023 to 29 January 2023. Hockey India and its official partner Odisha will host the marquee event for the second consecutive time in the country after successfully conducting the event in 2018.

The 15th edition of the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup will be staged in two cities Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, where the country's largest hockey stadium is being constructed. The new world-class stadium will have a seating capacity of 20,000.

"We are thrilled that there will be two venues this time- Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. The 2018 FIH Men’s World Cup gave us all memories that we still cherish to this day and the 2023 FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup will be even more exciting and unforgettable. Odisha looks forward to welcoming global hockey fans and top teams from across the world to participate in the prestigious tournament,” Patnaik said.

International Hockey Federation (FIH) president Narinder Dhruv Batra said: "The reveal of the logo is one of the important milestones on the road to the 2023 FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup, Bhubaneswar - Rourkela. A wonderful show awaits athletes and fans in January next year as the best teams of the world will be in action."

The games will be played in the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium – the country’s biggest hockey arena – in Rourkela, he said. He also thanked Odisha CM for the continuous support to the development of hockey.

"This marks an important step in Hockey India and Odisha State Government's proud journey to stage the prestigious event for the second consecutive time in the country. As always, we are grateful towards Odisha's continued support to Indian hockey. We look forward to hosting this prestigious event and it is certainly going to be an exciting one for the hockey fans around the globe," Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam said.

