Thiruvananthapuram: Olympic bronze-medal winner, Indian hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, has expressed his happiness at being awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. He also expressed his desire to popularise the sport by taking it to the school and college level.

"I wish I am able to take hockey to schools and if the Hockey India League is revived, it could open numerous opportunities for youngsters," said Sreejesh. PR Sreejesh is a former captain of the national side and has recently been promoted to the rank of director in the Kerala Education Department.

Sreejesh further said, " I am happy and excited, never expected even in my dreams that I will be playing hockey for India. It is unbelievable that I have been conferred with the Khel Ratna Award, the highest sporting honour. I also feel humbled by this as this will inspire the future generation to take up the game. Also, efforts must be taken to ensure that the game is promoted within schools so that more and more children will come forward to play hockey."

"About the future plans, we are focusing on Paris Olympics, Asian Games, and the World Cup. The journey in the game had never been an easy one, in fact, the losses experienced have been an enlightenment of sorts. Hard work will always pay off and keep relentlessly focusing on your path. Sports will always teach us the importance of accepting failure, as only then will there be victory", Sreejesh added.

