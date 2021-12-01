Agartala: The use of injectable drugs has turned out to be a major contributory factor in the rise of HIV AIDS infection in Tripura. On the day of World AIDS Day, the concern about HIV AIDS has increased more as the number of HIV AIDS positive patients has started significantly increasing in the state in the last few years.

"Maximum cases that are coming in the last one year have a history of using injectable drugs. As of now, there are 2,500 positive cases across the state”, a health official from the state health department said. The official further informed that in 2015-16, the number of HIV positive patients in the state was 295. In 2016-17, the count rose to 321. 306 were there in 2017-18. Afterwards, there have been 338, 442, 487 and 560 cases in the years 2018 -19, 2019-20, 2020-21 2021-22 respectively.

Highlighting that the trend is increasing, the official further pointed towards North Tripura and Dhalai district as being the most affected among the eight districts of the state.

“Earlier, we usually found the HIV-aids-positive patients are female sex workers, long-distance truck drivers, and in migrant labourers due to their bad habits. But since last year the scenario has started changing and now positive patients are coming from drug users who took drugs through injection”, the health official said.

The official informed that youths from the age group to 15 to 24 are usually found positive.

As a prelude to the programme, an awareness programme was held at Agartala city on Tuesday. As a part of the programme, candles were lit followed by a street drama that highlights the harmful impacts of drug abuse.

Addressing the awareness session, the Director, Health and Family Welfare Department, Dr Radha Debbarma said, “we have to understand the gravity of the problem and work rigorously to make this world free of HIV. I appeal to the people to ensure that each of the patient receives timely treatment so that the individual can lead a healthy life. Social cooperation is also an important aspect in the treatment of HIV positive patients”.