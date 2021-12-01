This year, 1st December 2021, World AIDS Day is being observed with the theme “End inequalities. End AIDS. End pandemics”. The United Nations (UN) states that This World AIDS Day, UNAIDS is highlighting the urgent need to end the inequalities that drive AIDS and other pandemics around the world. Without bold action against inequalities, the world risks missing the targets to end AIDS by 2030, as well as a prolonged COVID-19 pandemic and a spiraling social and economic crisis.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) statistics, about 37,700,000 people were living with HIV in 2020, while 680,000 succumbed to it. 1,500,000 people were newly infected in 2020 and 73% of people living with HIV received lifelong antiretroviral therapy (ART) in 2020.

What Is AIDS And How Is It Transmitted?

WHO explains Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) is an infection that attacks the body’s immune system, specifically the white blood cells called CD4 cells. HIV destroys these CD4 cells, weakening a person’s immunity. Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) is a term that applies to the most advanced stages of HIV infection. It is defined by the occurrence of any of the more than 20 life-threatening cancers or “opportunistic infections”, so named because they take advantage of a weakened immune system.

Furthermore, WHO informs that HIV is found in certain bodily fluids of people living with HIV, including blood, semen, vaginal fluids, rectal fluids and breastmilk. HIV can be transmitted by:

unprotected vaginal or anal sex, and, in very rare cases, through oral sex with a person living with HIV;

blood transfusion of contaminated blood;

sharing of needles, syringes, other injecting equipment, surgical equipment or other sharp instruments; and

from a mother living with HIV to her infant during pregnancy, childbirth or breastfeeding.

If a person living with HIV is on Antiretroviral Therapy (ART), which effectively suppresses HIV in the body, their chance of transmitting HIV to another person is greatly reduced.

Also Read: 8 Basic Types Of Contraceptives

What Are The Symptoms?

Some of the possible symptoms of HIV are:

Fever

Chills

Muscle aches

Sore throat

Rashes

Night sweats

Fatigue

Swollen lymph nodes

Mouth ulcers.

Vomiting, nausea, headache and other pains, etc. are also some of the symptoms. The symptoms usually occur within 2-4 weeks after being infected. Consult a doctor if you notice these symptoms and think that you have been exposed to HIV.

How To Prevent HIV?

As mentioned by the National Health Portal of India (NHP), here are some of the ways in which HIV can be prevented:

Practice safe sexual behaviors such as using condoms

Get tested and treated for sexually transmitted diseases .

. Never share needles or other injecting equipment, including syringes, spoons and swabs (injecting drug users).

All pregnant women should be tested for HIV as a part of routine antenatal screening, and start HIV treatment immediately if found positive for HIV.

Post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP): It is a short-term antiretroviral treatment to reduce the likelihood of HIV infection after potential exposure, either occupationally or through sexual intercourse.

Pre-exposure prophylaxis is advised to those people who do not have HIV but are at very high risk of getting HIV to prevent HIV infection by taking medicine.

Also Read: Combining HIV Vaccine With Immunotherapy May Reduce Need For Daily Medication