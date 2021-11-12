New Delhi: The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) launched a campaign 'Shiksha Bachao, Desh Bachao' on Thursday to protest against the anti-students policies of the Modi Government.

The student wing of the Congress party intends to raise five issues through this campaign and privatisation of varied sectors will be of major focus. NSUI will also be opposing the New Education Policy as they have been alleging that it is weakening the base of student education.

Other issues include various scams, late joinings in the education system, non-relaxation of age limit in various competitive exams, rising unemployment and the reduction in fellowship and scholarship schemes.

Addressing a press conference, Neeraj Kundan, the national president of NSUI, said, "Education is the birthright of every child and BJP is working day and night to snatch this by privatising the educational sector. We demand non-privatisation of the education system and two years age relaxation for the State and Central level examinations."

He further added, "The need for this campaign has surfaced because BJP is changing the education system, which is affecting the future of students. The silent treatment of BJP administration on the launch of National Education Policy during the Corona pandemic had an impact on the common man."

The launch of this campaign was done on the 133rd birth anniversary of freedom fighter Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad, which is celebrated on November 11 as 'National Education Day' every year, as he was the first Education Minister of the country.

