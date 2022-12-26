Haridwar: The noose around the president of Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad and Maa Mansa Devi Temple Trust Shrimahant Ravindra Puri and trustee Anil Sharma has been tightening for their alleged involvement in siphoning off donation money as well as using them for 'personal purpose'.

Read: Uttarakhand: Women create a ruckus to free rape accused from police custody

The case was registered against the duo and other trustees on the directive of the local court in the Haridwar district of Uttarakhand recently. Petitioner Jayprakash Badoni, a social activist, submitted an application in the court stating that the cash, jewellery and other forms of donations to the temple were 'misused' for the 'personal purpose' by the president of Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad and others.

Besides, the president of the Parishad also published his photograph on the donation receipt. The temple trust came into existence on October 24, 1972, after its registration under the Society Registration Act 1860. Now, as per the court's directive, the case was registered by the Kotwali police thereafter a probe into the issue has begun.

Refuting the allegations, Shrimahant Ravindra Puri, said, "There was no truth in the accusations. The photograph was published on the receipt because some people after printing fake receipts were seeking money in the name of temple donation. It was done to prevent forgery."