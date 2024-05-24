ETV Bharat / state

Two Cops Suspended for Dereliction of Duty in Pune Car Crash Case

author img

By PTI

Published : May 24, 2024, 8:57 PM IST

Due to their suspected neglect of duty, two Yerawada police station employees were suspended on Friday. The incident involved a 17-year-old juvenile whose Porsche car killed two people in the early hours of May 19.

The Porsche Car that knocked down two two persons in Pune (ians pHOTO)

Pune: Two officials attached to the Yerawada police station here were suspended on Friday for alleged dereliction of duty in connection with an accident involving a 17-year-old juvenile whose Porsche knocked down and killed two persons in the early hours of May 19. Inspector Rahul Jagdale and assistant police inspector Vishwanath Todkari were suspended for "late reporting" and "dereliction of duty", said additional commissioner of police Manoj Patil.

The accident case was registered at the Yerwada police station following the car crash in Kalyani Nagar area of the city. Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar had said earlier in the day that internal inquiry pointed to lapses on the part of police officials while registering the case.

He admitted that there was a delay in collecting the blood samples of the juvenile who had allegedly consumed alcohol at two pubs before the accident. While the accident took place around 3 am on Sunday, the blood samples were collected at 11 pm, the commissioner said.

Also, the offence was initially registered under section 304 (A) (death caused by negligence ) of IPC and later section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was added, Kumar said.

