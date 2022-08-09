New Delhi: Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan on Tuesday launched an attack on Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar, who resigned as Bihar CM and broke his alliance with BJP. Chirag alleged that the four-time chief minister had "no ideology" and solely worked to achieve his personal aspirations. He went on to say that Nitish "wants to be the next Prime Minister candidate from the opposition side".

"A day after the Bihar assembly elections 2020, I conducted a press conference and predicted that he (Nitish) will not be staying with NDA for long as he (Nitish) knows that there is no vacancy for Prime Minister in NDA so by joining the opposition, he wants the opposition to declare him as PM candidate for Lok Sabha 2024 elections."

No vacancy for PM in NDA makes way to Nitish exit, says Chirag Paswan

Paswan accused the veteran politician of keeping "nothing ahead of his own ambitions" which saw Bihar going through three alliances in a matter of a few years. "In 2005, he was the man who came into power by blaming 'Jungle Raj' but in 2013 again allied with the RJD. He swore in the assembly that in the future he won't have an alliance with BJP ever, but again took a U-turn in 2017 and allied with BJP. Now, this!” Paswan explained.

Also read: Bihar political crisis: Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav reach Raj Bhavan

Paswan also demanded the Bihar Governor for Presidential rule in the state. "We want President’s rule to be imposed in Bihar and the state should go for a fresh election as the current act is against the people's mandate of the state," he said. Asked about JDU alleging that he was working for BJP, Paswan said: "Those who are still in pain that because of the 'Chirag model' their party become the third number party, they need to understand, it stands for our call for 'Bihar First Bihari First', our vision for the state which the CM never respected. He should stop blaming me for his party's debacle."