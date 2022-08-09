Patna(Bihar): Bihar Chief Minister and JDU leader Nitish Kumar on Tuesday broke his alliance with the BJP amid heavy political drama mounting in the state for the past few days. Though the party has not officially announced the breakage, some senior JDU leaders have confirmed that the alliance shall come to an inevitable end today.

Before slapping the centre-ruling BJP with such a decision for the second time, Nitish Kumar reportedly consulted all his party MLAs. He is scheduled to meet Governor Phagu Chauhan at 4 pm today and will likely be accompanied by Tejaswi Yadav, sources said on Tuesday.

The CM had earlier sought time from the Governor during the party meeting of JD(U) legislators and MPs chaired at the residence of Kumar in Patna following the resignation of party leader RCP Singh on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the security of Raj Bhavan has been beefed up and extra force has been deployed around CM house and Raj Bhavan in Patna. On the other hand, the RJD legislature party meeting was also held under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav. Sources in RJD said that along with the deputy CM post, Tejashwi has also demanded that the assembly's home department and the speaker should be from the RJD.

In the JD(U) meeting today, all MLAs and MPs of the party supported CM Nitish Kumar's decision and said that they are with him. They said that they will always be with him, whatever he may decide.

Meanwhile, Congress and Left party leaders and MLAs also converged today at the residence of Rabri Devi here for a meeting convened by the opposition RJD. The BJP also held a meeting of its top leaders at Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishor Prasad's residence here. (With Agency Inputs)