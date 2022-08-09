Patna: Keeping in view the current political situation in Bihar, a Congress MLA party abandoned the Kanwar Yatra mid-way and returned to Patna in the early hours of Tuesday. Another MLA of the party, who was busy in 'Rudrabhishek' was also asked to hurriedly complete the 'puja' and reach Patna.

Such a development happened after the Congress party decided to give unconditional support to Nitish Kumar in case he leaves NDA and forms new government with the alliance partners of Mahagathbandhan. Congress state in-charge Bhakta Charan Das reached Patna on Monday and headed the meeting held at the official residence of CLP leader Ajit Sharma.

The Congress has 19 MLAs in Bihar Assembly. In case Nitish Kumar asks for the list of MLAs, the Congress party would be able to give it to him and prove the majority in the House. Neetu Singh, who is an MLA from Hisua in Nawada district, was on her way from Sultanganj to Deoghar with Kanwar Yatra and was asked to leave it mid-way and reach Patna at any cost till Tuesday morning.

Ajay Singh, another MLA of the Congress was having a pre-scheduled programme of 'Rudrabhishek'. He was asked to complete the Rudrabhishek quickly. The distance between Munger and Patna is around 200 km and it needs 6 to 7 hours for travelling. At present, 16 Congress MLAs reached Patna late Monday night and three reached this morning. (IANS)