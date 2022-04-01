Mumbai: An email threatening to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been received by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) Mumbai unit. Sources said the purported mail claims that there were 20 sleeper cells at standby to bump off Modi. It also claims to have a stock of 20 kg RDX.

The sender has claimed that he was in contact terrorist organisations. The email also claims that the assassination plan has already been chalked.

More to follow.