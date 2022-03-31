Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh to anyone sharing information about the four absconding TRF militants, officials said on Wednesday.

An NIA spokesman identified the accused as Sajjad Gul alias alias Sheikh Zaid son of Ghulam Ahmed resident of Ansari Lane, HMT Colony, Bemina, Srinagar, Salem Rehmani alias Abu Saad a resident of Nawab Shah, Sindh Pakistan, Basit Ahmed Dar son of Late Abdul Rashid Dar of Redwani Payeen, Kulgam and Saifullah Sajid Jatt a resident of village Shangamanga, District Kasur, Punjab, Pakistan.

The four are affiliated with TRF, a frontal outfit of LeT, the NIA said. It said all the four are wanted in case RC 32/2021/NIA/DLI.

