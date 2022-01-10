New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday has revealed that members of Jammat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) are actively involved in establishing their operating module in India besides recruiting vulnerable Muslim youths to carry out terrorist activities.

The NIA has recently filed a chargesheet against five persons including one Indian and four Bangladeshi operatives of JMB for their attempt to carry out terrorist activities in India and Bangladesh.

"Investigation revealed that the four accused persons were actively involved in establishing module of JMB/AQIS and had conspired to recruit vulnerable Muslim youths in furtherance of terrorist activities in India to propagate the ideology of JMB/AQIS and were planning terrorist activities in India," an NIA official told ETV Bharat.

The official further said that these accused persons had received funds from Bangladesh through the Hawala channel and also fraudulently obtained Indian identity documents including Aadhar cards, electoral photo identity cards, PAN cards, passports, etc to evade detention and to conceal their illegal activities from the law enforcement agencies.

The five accused have been identified as Najiur Rahman Pavel alias Joseph, Mikail Khan alias Sabir, Rabiul Islam, Md Abdul Mannan Bachu alias Mannan (all four are Bangladeshi), and Rahul Sen (Indian).

The NIA filed the charge sheet under sections 120B, 353, 364, 449, and 450 of the IPC and Sections 120B, 204, 419, 465, 468, and 471 of IPC, Sections 17, 18, 38, and 39 of UP (P) Act, Section 14A(b) of Foreigners Act and Sections 12 of Passport Act.

The case was originally registered in the Kolkata police station on July 10, last year against the accused for their attempt to recruit, motivate young Muslim youths in order to establish 'Caliphate' and to carry out terrorist activities in India and Bangladesh.

The NIA re-registered the case in August last year and took over the investigation.

The AQIS is also affiliated with Al Qaeda and it attempts to create a module to establish an Islamic state involving Indian and other nationals like Afghanistan, Pakistan, Myanmar, and Bangladesh.