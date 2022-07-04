New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) chief Dinkar Gupta on Monday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and briefed him about the status of the ongoing investigation into the Kanhaiya Lal murder case in Udaipur.

Gupta told ETV Bharat that he can't disclose more about the investigation. "The case is under investigation and nothing can be divulged at this moment," he said after coming out from the meeting at North Block.

Sources in the Home Ministry said that the NIA chief during his briefing informed Amit Shah about the present status of the probe. It is learned that Gupta during his meeting with Shah also briefed him about the connection of Pakistan in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case. The sensational Udaipur killing is the first-ever case, the NIA chief is looking after immediately taking charge as the DG of the country's premier anti-terror organization.

Earlier, a senior official in the NIA, told ETV Bharat that the Udaipur killing could be the handiwork of "local gangs" with their alleged connection to Pakistan. One of the accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case Ghouse Mohammed had reportedly visited Pakistan in 2014 and he had links with the Karachi Islamic organization Dawat-e-Islami. A day after the Kanhaiya Lal murder case, NIA took over the case to investigate the involvement of any organization and international links.