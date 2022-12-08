New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested Bikramjit Singh, accused of forming a terror gang to carry out terror attacks in Punjab, after his extradition from the Austrian authority in Linz in coordination with the INTERPOL.

Bikramajit alias Bikkar Panjwar alias Bikkar Baba had formed the terror along with with his close associates. He was absconding in an NIA case. The investigative agency had sent a team to Austria to bring him back to India.

After a non-bailable warrant issued by the NIA Special Court, Mohali, and subsequent Red Notice, Singh was detained in Linz, Austria on Mach 22 last year. “After completion of legal proceedings, Linz Regional Court, Austria extradited the arrested accused Bikramjit Singh,” a senior NIA official said.

Investigation revealed that Singh not only instigated the co-accused and others to commit terrorist acts but also conducted training on how to make and use improvised explosive devices.

“During various processions and agitations, he carried bombs and instigated other participants to attack government agencies to strike terror in the population at large. He is the key conspirator in the conspiracy to target Dera Muradpura in Taran Taran,” the NIA official said. Two persons were killed in the Tarn Taran blast in Punjab in 2020.