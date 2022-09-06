Ludhiana: The National Investigation Agency has announced Rs 10 lakh bounty on Harpreet Singh alias Happy Malaysia, the main accused in the Ludhiana district court bomb blast in December 2021. As per the NIA, Harpreet smuggled IEDs from Pakistan through drones used in the December 23 blast in the Ludhiana district court in which the planter himself was killed while two others were injured.

The IED was planted in the bathroom of the second floor of the district court. The role of Harpreet Singh alias Happy Malaysia, son of Leet Darbar Singh, a resident of Ambersar, and now living in Malaysia surfaced during the initial probe. The STF and the police of different districts are looking for Harpreet Singh in the case of smuggling IEDs from Pakistan through drones with the Rs 10 lakh bounty being the latest move by the NIA.

ALSO READ: Key conspirator of Ludhiana court blast arrested in Germany

The agency has put up posters for the reward. The Special Task Force of the police that issued a red corner notice against Harpreet Singh said that his links have been established with anti-national elements across the border through his terror associate Harvinder Singh Rinda. On December 28, 2021, Jaswinder Singh Multani, a prominent member of the banned terrorist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), was held in Germany, on the suspicion of involvement in the December 23 Ludhiana Court blast case. In March this year, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team on Wednesday conducted searches in Punjab's Khanna town in connection with the Ludhiana district court complex bomb blast.