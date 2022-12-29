New Delhi: Due to the prompt action by the police, the lives of 14 persons, who were trapped on the first and second floor of a building which had caught fire, were saved here in New Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, a total of 14 family members (four females, five males and five children) were evacuated from the building safely. "Due to the fire, the building was filled with smoke and the families on the first and Second floors were stuck there and were crying for help," a police official familiar with the matter said.

Police added that the fire spread to the entire ground floor housing three shops and due to this the "entry to the first floor got blocked". "Without wasting any time, all nearby flats were evacuated and the Fire brigade was called to the spot. Instantly, the police staff showed their presence of mind and brought a ladder from one of the nearby buildings and set the ladder up," a police official said.

Police added that Inspector Manjeet Singh, Constable Devender and Constable Sawanta Ram climbed onto the First floor and Constable Sita Ram, Constable Mukesh and Constable Vishnu took the charge on the Ground floor. "A total of 14 family members (four females, five males and five children) were evacuated from the building in flames and rescued safely. The fire tender also reached the spot and doused the fire completely," a police official said.