New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a comprehensive meeting with top officials, wherein he reviewed the public health preparedness and vaccination-related situation for Covid-19.

According to a press statement, he was briefed about the newly emerged COVID variant Omicron, alongside its implication for India, such as the total number of cases and test positivity rates.

He highlighted the need for the citizens to remain cautious and the need to take proper precautions like masking and social distancing.

In light of emerging new evidence, the Prime Minister asked officials to review plans for easing of international travel restrictions, including monitoring all international arrivals and testing them; especially those from countries highlighted as 'at risk'.

He also directed that genome sequencing samples be collected from international travellers as per norms.

Modi further directed them to work with various state governments and asked to ensure active surveillance in clusters reporting a higher number of cases.

He emphasized on being proactive in light of the newly-emerging variant in South Africa, and gave directions to increase coverage for the second vaccination dose across the country. Additionally, he asked to ensure that those who have already gotten the first dose are given the second one in a timely manner.