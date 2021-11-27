Ajmer: Three tourists from France who came to Pushkar tested positive for Covid-19. The medical and health department quarantined the tourists at the Hotel Chandra Palace on Panchkund Road in Pushkar. The medical team took samples of hotel staff and those who were suspected to have come in contact with them.

According to the District Medical and Health Department, two French tourists came to Delhi on Friday, and from there, they reached Pushkar on November 23. According to the report, a French lady was already staying in Hotel Chandra Palace where she was joined by her daughter and her daughter's friend. They took the Covid test when their health deteriorated from a private lab.

Their test results came positive. The district medical team arrived at the hotel and took three infected French women's samples again. The report of all three women has come positive after which the hotel was declared as a microcontinent zone. The other foreign guests included four hotel workers are staying in the hotel along with infected French women.

Meanwhile, the risk of spreading Covid-19 infection is increasing in the district of Ajmer. From November 1 to 26 around 53 patients have been infected with Covid-19 including the death of a local woman. Most of the infected people are from urban areas, including the French tourists. So far the number of Covid-19 infected has reached 43,674 in the district.

After the outbreak of Covid-19, cases subsided, people have stopped following Covid protocols like using masks, hand sanitizers resulting in the increase of positive cases in the state. With absolutely no restriction over devotees coming to Ajmer Dargah, Pushkar Fair 2021, weddings, and offline continuation in schools spiked the number of cases.

The medical department is appealing to the people not to go to crowded areas and take precautions to avoid Covid-19. Along with this, people are being asked to use masks and sanitize their hands. If the guidelines are not being followed, then Covid-19 infection would constantly loom over people.