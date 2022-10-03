New Delhi: Medical Counselling Committee Monday announced the counselling schedule for MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing courses for the eligible UG NEET 2022 candidates for Central and State Counselling. The Central Counselling for All India quota will begin on October 11 and for Central and Deemed and Central Universities on October 10 and the State Counselling will begin on October 17.

Fore More details please check the notification below.