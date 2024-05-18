IPL 2024: MI Skipper Hardik Pandya Fined, Suspended For One Game; Know Why

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Mumbai Indians skipper and star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been fined 30 per cent of his match fee and suspended for one game after his side maintained a slow over rate in their last league game against Lucknow Super Giants here on Friday.

Mumbai Indians led by Hardik Pandya suffered a 19 runs defeat in their last league game against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai Indians ended their campaign at the bottom of the points table with just four wins and 10 losses and it was one of their worst performance.

According to a statement issued by the IPL, "Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai Indians captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on May 17."

"As it was his teams third offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Pandya was fined Rs 30 lakhs and banned from playing the team's next match. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either Rs 12 lakhs or 50 percent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser," the statement added.

At the Wankhede on Friday, Lucknow Super Giants piled up 214 for 6 in their 20 overs and then restricted Mumbai Indians to 196 for 6 to end their campaign on a winning note.