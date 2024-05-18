Mumbai: Man Arrested for Raping 24-Year-Old Woman on Pretext of Offering Job

Mumbai: A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman on the pretext of offering a job to her, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Worli police station in the city and the arrested accused has been identified as Joseph James (age 50). According to Worli Police, the victim woman, a resident of Thane, who was looking for a job, had sought help from one of her male friends.

The victim woman's friend gave her the mobile number of a person named Joseph and advised her to contact him. On Thursday evening, the victim's friend called and told her that Joseph wanted her to meet in Khar. The victim immediately took a taxi to Khar, where her friend and Joseph joined the victim. Later, the trio went to a hotel, and drank alcohol, around midnight, they left for their homes.

Further, the victim told the police that while on her way to Khar station, Joseph offered to drop her at the station, however, he did not take her to the station, claiming that no trains would be available by that time and she should sleep in his car. The victim told the police that at around 3 in the morning, when she was sleeping in his car, Joseph started molesting her.

When she protested, he forcibly removed her clothes and raped her. The victim also alleged that Joseph threatened her and asked her not to talk about the incident to anyone. However, the victim narrated the entire incident to her lawyer friend who asked her to immediately file a complaint, after which she reached the nearest police station and filed a complaint. On the victim's complaint, Worli police registered a case and arrested the accused.