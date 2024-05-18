ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai: Man Arrested for Raping 24-Year-Old Woman on Pretext of Offering Job

author img

By ANI

Published : May 18, 2024, 9:35 AM IST

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat Portal)

The arrested accused was identified as Joseph James, who raped a woman on the pretext of offering her a job.

Mumbai: A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman on the pretext of offering a job to her, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Worli police station in the city and the arrested accused has been identified as Joseph James (age 50). According to Worli Police, the victim woman, a resident of Thane, who was looking for a job, had sought help from one of her male friends.

The victim woman's friend gave her the mobile number of a person named Joseph and advised her to contact him. On Thursday evening, the victim's friend called and told her that Joseph wanted her to meet in Khar. The victim immediately took a taxi to Khar, where her friend and Joseph joined the victim. Later, the trio went to a hotel, and drank alcohol, around midnight, they left for their homes.

Further, the victim told the police that while on her way to Khar station, Joseph offered to drop her at the station, however, he did not take her to the station, claiming that no trains would be available by that time and she should sleep in his car. The victim told the police that at around 3 in the morning, when she was sleeping in his car, Joseph started molesting her.

When she protested, he forcibly removed her clothes and raped her. The victim also alleged that Joseph threatened her and asked her not to talk about the incident to anyone. However, the victim narrated the entire incident to her lawyer friend who asked her to immediately file a complaint, after which she reached the nearest police station and filed a complaint. On the victim's complaint, Worli police registered a case and arrested the accused.

Read More

  1. Woman Raped Onboard Express Train in Thane; Case Registered
  2. Four-year-old Raped, Tied in Sugarcane Field in Uttar Pradesh; Accused Arrested

TAGGED:

JOSEPH JAMES ARRESTEDMUMBAI RAPE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.