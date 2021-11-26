Assam: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday. The meeting would cover the issue of the Assam-Mizoram border. The Assam Chief Minister hosted a dinner for his Mizoram counterpart at the Assam Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday night. Sarma was also accompanied by Minister Atul Bora.

The meeting assumes significance as the Union Home Minister had earlier set a deadline of August 15, 2022, to sort out all the inter-state boundary issues in the northeastern states. There had been reports of skirmishes between the police and civilians along the inter-state borders in northeastern states due to a lack of proper demarcation of the state's borders.

In July this year, the border dispute between Assam and Mizoram escalated and the fierce gun battle took place between the Assam and Mizoram police which had left eight Assam police person and a civilian of Mizoram dead and over 50 others injured.

