Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday announced that his party will contest the upcoming assembly elections in three out of five states including Manipur, Goa and Uttar Pradesh. Speaking at a press conference, he also clarified that the NCP will form an alliance with the Samajwadi Party for the Uttar Pradesh elections.

While Pawar's party is gearing up for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Shiraz Mehndi is being assumed to be the key person leading the elections here. Mehdi has been in Congress for the last 40 years and has held many important responsibilities.

Pawar further informed that NCP candidates will be fielded for five seats in Manipur in alliance with Congress. He clarified that discussions regarding an alliance with Congress are underway in Goa also, and a decision over this matter will be taken in the next two days. "Just like we (NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena) made the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra, we intend to do the same in Goa," he said during this press conference.

Pawar expressed confidence that there will be a change of government in Uttar Pradesh after the forthcoming Assembly elections. "Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is saying that 80 per cent of the people in Uttar Pradesh are with him and only 20 per cent are not. Such a statement does not suit the Chief Minister. This is a clear attempt to demean the minorities in Uttar Pradesh. He will have to face the repercussions for this statement," he warned.

Reaction over BJP leaders abandoning the party

Sharad Pawar also commented on the recent political developments in UP, wherein 4 BJP MLAs left the BJP. "Though the BJP government is in power in Uttar Pradesh, many BJP leaders are leaving the party in view of the current political situation. Labour Minister Swami Prasad Maurya has resigned, while thirteen more MLAs are still expected to quit the party," he said. He expressed confidence that Uttar Pradesh will be transformed after the forthcoming Assembly elections as people are leaving the party every day.

'Prime Minister is not an individual, but an institution'

The Prime Minister of a country is not an individual, but an institution said Pawar. He further added that the responsibility for the security of the Prime Minister lies with both the State Government and the Central Government and whatever allegations the party is making regarding the security lapse, are incorrect.

'It's a democracy, anyone can hold discussions'

Sharad Pawar held discussions with the State Transport Employees' Union despite not having the authority to do so, for which he was criticised by the opposition. "Has Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray handed over the charge to Sharad Pawar?" a BJP leader had asked.

Replying to this, Sharad Pawar said, "The ST workers' strike has been going on in Maharashtra for the last two months. The members of the union called for a discussion on the issue. The Chief Minister is entirely capable of taking decisions of the state, but we are living in a democracy where people have the freedom to hold discussions. If the BJP leaders are opposing this, it's because of their sheer lack of knowledge and ignorance." He further informed that the details of this meeting have been reported to the Chief Minister by the Transport Minister Anil Parab.

