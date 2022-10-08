New Delhi: Following the seizure of 200 kg of Afghan heroin from the Indian Ocean region in Kerala, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been looking at all possible angles into this drug cartel.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Sanjay Kumar Singh, deputy director general (operation) of NCB said that the agency is looking at all possible angles into the case. "Interrogation of all those arrested people are on and we are looking at all possible angles in the case," said Singh.

In a major drug bust, NCB developed specific inputs on an international drug trafficking organization dealing in Afghan heroin and in a joint operation with the Indian Navy intercepted an Iranian fishing boat associated with the network. The search of this vessel which had six Iranians as crew led to the recovery of 200 kg of Afghan heroin.

The seized heroin was found in 200 packets and each of the packets had markings and packing specialties unique to Afghan and Pakistan-based drug cartels. "The destination of the consignment was Sri Lanka but a major part of the consignment was supposed to be delivered in India also," said Singh.

When asked about the possible terror angle in the seized consignment of drugs, Singh said that nothing can be ruled out. "However, as of now, the investigation has not revealed any terror link in the case. But, we are looking at all possible angles," Singh said.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the seized drug was sourced from Afghanistan and was transported to Pakistan. This consignment was then loaded into the seized vessel off the Pakistan coast in a mid-sea exchange. "The vessel then set sail to Indian waters for further delivery of the consignment to a Sri Lankan vessel. Efforts were made to identify and intercept this Sri Lankan vessel," Singh said.

Also Read: NCB seizes mephedrone worth more than Rs 120 cr from Mumbai, Gujarat; ex-Air India pilot among 6 held

He said that the trafficking of Afghan heroin into India through the Arabian sea and the Indian Ocean has exponentially increased over the last few years.

"The southern route for the trafficking of heroin from Afghanistan to Makran cost of Iran and Pakistan and then onwards to various countries into Indian ocean region including India has gained prominence over the last few years," Singh added.

In fact, during the earlier seizure of drug consignment, India's anti-terror organization (NIA) found the involvement of terrorist organizations in the drug business. "here are many such cases where involvement of terrorist organizations have been found in the drugs business," said a senior NIA official to this correspondent.

The official said that Pakistan-based terrorist outfits in connivance with Indian drug kingpins have been trying to pump narcotics into India to support terrorism. In fact, in an earlier case, the NIA found the involvement of some sympathizers of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Elam (LTTE) in the drugs business.

In August this year, NIA raided the premises of over a dozen suspects in Tamil Nadu in different cases linked to LTTE sympathizers and the Sri Lankan drug mafia who have been working in close connivance with Pakistani drugs and arms suppliers.