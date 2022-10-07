NCB seizes Rs 120 cr worth drugs from Mumbai godown, arrests former Air India pilot
Published on: 19 minutes ago |
Updated on: 12 minutes ago
Updated on: 12 minutes ago
NCB seizes Rs 120 cr worth drugs from Mumbai godown, arrests former Air India pilot
Published on: 19 minutes ago |
Updated on: 12 minutes ago
Updated on: 12 minutes ago
Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau has seized 50 kg mephedrone drug worth Rs 120 crore in the international market from Mumbai godown, an official said on Friday. The NCB has arrested two persons in this connection, including a former Air India pilot, the official said. (PTI)
Loading...