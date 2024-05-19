Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Exudes Elegance as She Returns to Mumbai with Daughter Aaradhya - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned to Mumbai on Sunday after turning heads with her statement gowns on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. For her much talked about two red-carpet appearances, the actor and worldwide brand ambassador for L'Oreil opted for a Falguni and Shane Peacock gown. The Indian actor was once again spotted in a Falguni and Shane Peacock coat as she made her way back home.

Aishwarya smiled and waved at the paparazzi stationed at the Mumbai airport. The actress let her hair loose and donned enormous black sunglasses and a cast. Pictures of her look were posted on the actor's fan pages and paparazzi accounts. For her airport look, the actress opted for a multi-coloured coat, while her daughter Aaradhya was seen in a white hoodie paired with blue jeans.

The mother-daughter duo left for the 77th edition of Cannes on May 16. She was seen wearing a sling on her right arm, which concerned her ardent fans. A source close to the actress revealed to a newswire that Aishwarya broke her wrist over the weekend, necessitating the cast.

Before travelling to France, Aishwarya spoke with specialists and medics, scheduling her surgery for the week after she returned from Cannes. Her dedication to her responsibilities, despite an injury, was appreciated by one and all.

However, her choice of clothing this year did not garner overwhelming approval from admirers. Most people thought her style was too extravagant and didn't do her beauty justice. She was trending on social media for two days, with harsh comments about her appearance on X (Twitter) and Instagram.

In a recent interview with a newswire, Aishwarya opened up about the criticism. She discussed her day one appearance, saying "The ensemble yesterday evening on the red carpet was designed by my dearest friends Shane and Falguni Peacock. They call it a gilded radiance, but to me, it was just magical."

This was Aishwarya's 21st appearance at the prestigious international film festival. She has been a regular since 2002 when she attended the premiere of Devdas, starring Shah Rukh Khan and herself. She made her debut in a Neeta Lulla saree with heavy gold accessories.