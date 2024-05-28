ETV Bharat / entertainment

Watch: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Jet off in Style, Sunny Leone Spotted

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 28, 2024, 7:28 PM IST

Updated : 15 hours ago

Bollywood celebrity couples were spotted at Mumbai airport on Tuesday. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput exuded chic elegance, while KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty blended comfort with fashion. Meanwhile, Sunny Leone dazzled in a metallic silver dress, posing confidently for the paparazzi.

Watch: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Jet off in Style, Sunny Leone Spotted
Celebs spotted in Mumbai (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: A few Bollywood celebrity couples were spotted at Mumbai Airport on Tuesday departing in style. Among them were actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, who made simple yet a chic entrance, flaunting their fashion sense. The couple's relaxed demeanour and sweet interactions did not go unnoticed, as they effortlessly made their way to the airport.

Celebs spotted in Mumbai (Video source: ANI)

For the journey, Shahid Kapoor opted for a comfortable yet stylish ensemble, comprising a black boot, denim jeans and a light blue T-shirt. His wife Mira Rajput, on the other hand, looked stunning in a white co-ord dress, exuding elegance and sophistication. Both were mindful of the ongoing pandemic, donning masks to adhere to safety protocols.

Indian cricketer KL Rahul was also seen arriving at Mumbai Airport with his wife, actor Athiya Shetty. The couple's travel style was a perfect blend of comfort and chic, with Athiya Shetty looking stylish in a white T-shirt paired with a white pullover and brown pants. KL Rahul kept it casual yet stylish in green track pants and a white T-shirt, radiating an easygoing vibe as they made their way through the airport.

Meanwhile, actor Sunny Leone, who hosts the popular reality show MTV Splitsvilla X5, was snapped in Mumbai in a metallic silver dress. She was seen greeting and posing for the paparazzi, flashing a bright and beautiful smile that left onlookers mesmerised. The actor's confidence and charm were on full display, as she worked the cameras with ease.

READ MORE

  1. Watch: From Ranbir-Alia to Salman, Celebs Jet off for Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding Bash in Europe
  2. Nikita Dutta and Sunny Leone Turn Heads with Casual Airport Looks - Watch
  3. Watch: Preity Zinta Hugs Hubby Gene Goodenough at Airport before Heading to Cannes 2024
Last Updated :15 hours ago

TAGGED:

SHAHID KAPOORMIRA RAJPUTATHIYA SHETTYSUNNY LEONEBOLLYWOOD ACTORS AT MUMBAI AIRPORT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Exclusive | 'Confident We Will Get over 40 LS Seats in Maharashtra': Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Exclusive | 'INDIA Bloc Wave in Country; Will Win All 14 Seats in Jharkhand': CM Champai Soren

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.