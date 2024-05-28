Watch: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Jet off in Style, Sunny Leone Spotted

Hyderabad: A few Bollywood celebrity couples were spotted at Mumbai Airport on Tuesday departing in style. Among them were actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, who made simple yet a chic entrance, flaunting their fashion sense. The couple's relaxed demeanour and sweet interactions did not go unnoticed, as they effortlessly made their way to the airport.

Celebs spotted in Mumbai (Video source: ANI)

For the journey, Shahid Kapoor opted for a comfortable yet stylish ensemble, comprising a black boot, denim jeans and a light blue T-shirt. His wife Mira Rajput, on the other hand, looked stunning in a white co-ord dress, exuding elegance and sophistication. Both were mindful of the ongoing pandemic, donning masks to adhere to safety protocols.

Indian cricketer KL Rahul was also seen arriving at Mumbai Airport with his wife, actor Athiya Shetty. The couple's travel style was a perfect blend of comfort and chic, with Athiya Shetty looking stylish in a white T-shirt paired with a white pullover and brown pants. KL Rahul kept it casual yet stylish in green track pants and a white T-shirt, radiating an easygoing vibe as they made their way through the airport.

Meanwhile, actor Sunny Leone, who hosts the popular reality show MTV Splitsvilla X5, was snapped in Mumbai in a metallic silver dress. She was seen greeting and posing for the paparazzi, flashing a bright and beautiful smile that left onlookers mesmerised. The actor's confidence and charm were on full display, as she worked the cameras with ease.