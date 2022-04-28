Narayanpur: The Naxalites have set ablaze a water tanker, a Vibro machine, and a motorcycle engaged in road construction in the Kukdajhor area of ​​the district headquarters. The construction work of the road was going on under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana in the Rengbada area of ​​Kukdajhor. Earlier, the Naxalites were opposing the road construction in the area.

According to the sources, 15 to 20 Naxalites reached the village of Rengbeda and set vehicles on fire. Meanwhile, Naxalite violence has increased significantly in the district in the last two years. Recently, the Naxalites had set the machines and vehicles engaged in the Amdai mine on fire.

Vibro, which was doing road construction work on the Rengbeda-Gongla road, was purchased by Janpad Panchayat Narayanpur under Vibro Janshaktikaran Yojana, which is used in government works.