Bijapur: An assistant police constable has been killed by Naxalites in the Bijapur district of Chattisgarh on Sunday. The incident took place in Mirtur village, 73 km from Bijapur town. Bijapur Superintendent of Police Kamlochan Kashyap has confirmed the incident. Police said that when assistant constable Gopal Kadati went to the weekly market, a small action team of Naxalites, attacked him with sharp weapons following which he died on the spot. They also said that Naxalites were in plain clothes and came in the guise of villagers.

Police rushed to the spot soon after being informed about the incident. But by then the Naxalites have fled from there. A senior police official said that Kadti was posted in Mirtur police station adding that he went to the market after doing sentry duty at the police station. He also said that Kadti was unarmed when he was attacked. A police team has been sent to the area to search for the attackers.