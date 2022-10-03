Mysore(Karnataka): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a summons to Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar and Congress MP D K Suresh in connection with the Young Indian Limited and National Herald case, asking the duo to appear before the probe agency on October 7.

"They (ED) have called me for inquiry after harassing Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. They are trying to add this to with other cases against me. Especially during Bharat Jodo Yatra, notice was given to me and my brother. I will cooperate with the investigation," said Shivakumar in Mysore on Sunday.

"But on October 7, along with Rahul Gandhi, there is a program to go to Adichunchanagiri Math of our society and meet Swamiji. This is a very important program. I have to stay in the math. In view of the current Padayatra (Bharat Jodo yatra), I would like to ask for a few days time. I am confident that the ED officials will understand our situation and agree," he added.

Also Read: Mallikarjun Kharge accuses Centre of using ED to settle scores, Piyush Goyal rubbishes the claim

He also said that on Monday the Bharat Jodo Yatra will reach Mysore city alleging that information has been received about black flags being distributed by the BJP leaders to demonstrate in Mysore. Shivakumar said that he had spoken to the Commissioner of Police regarding the issue. "If they do all this, they will have to suffer the consequences,' Sivakumar warned.

The 60-year-old former cabinet minister was last questioned by the federal agency on September 19 in the national capital in another money laundering case linked to alleged possession of disproportionate assets.