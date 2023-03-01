New Delhi: Around 100 fire-fighters had a narrow escape on Wednesday as a three-storey godown that had caught fire collapsed in north Delhi while they were dousing the blaze, officials said. No injuries have been reported yet, the Delhi Fire Service officials added.

The department said it received a call about a fire at a factory on Roshanara Road near the Pulbangash metro station, but as its teams reached the spot, they saw it was a godown. Around 100 fire-fighters are deployed at the spot, the department said.

"We received a call around 11:50 am about a fire at a factory near Jaipur Golden Transport on Roshanara Road. Eighteen fire tenders have been rushed to the site. During the fire-fighting operation, the three-storey building which caught fire collapsed but fortunately, our fire-fighters had a narrow escape," Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service, said. Fire-fighting operations are underway, he said, adding that the cause of the fire is not known yet.

Fire tenders were rushed to the site to control the blaze. Smoke was seen billowing from the factory and currently efforts are on to douse the fire. No casualties have been reported so far in the incident. (With agency Inputs)