Lakhimpur Khiri (Uttar Pradesh): A youth named Akeel, a resident of Ghosiyana locality, along with his friends went to a fair on Tuesday night. Akeel was a driver by profession. The deceased along with his friends Sohel Baba, Shakeel Ansari, Chunnan and Vilobi visited the fair. Akeel and his friends were enjoying the swinging ride installed at the fair. In the meantime, Suhail Baba the friend of Akeel tapped on the head of Rajat Rastogi; who is a resident of Naurangabad---in a friendly manner. But the incident led to a verbal duel between Rajat and Suhel which later turned ugly, leading to the lynching of Akeel, police said.

Rajat then sought help from Devarshi Shukla alias Chanu Shukla who is the nephew of a political leader, police sources said. Devarshi Shukla in a telephonic conversation with his uncle informed him about the incident. The rival faction comprising political leader (police have not declared his name), Brijesh Shukla, Chanu, and Rajat Rastogi picked up a fight with Akeel and his friends. During the fight, Akeel slumped to the ground and became unconscious. He was then rushed to a hospital, where the doctor declared him brought dead.

The deceased's brother Sharif filed a complaint in this connection and in the report, it was mentioned that the said political leader, Irfan, and others were found fleeing from the spot after the incident. Sharif had filed the complaint at the Sadar Kotwali police station.

Police have registered FIR against four persons under Sections 147,149,323 504 and 304 of the IPC. The autopsy of the body was conducted. But, the relatives of the deceased staged a protest by keeping the body in the middle of the road. They were demanding the insertion of Section 302 in the FIR.

ASP, Khiri, Arun Kumar Singh while confirming the incident said, "Last night, a person was killed and the FIR has been registered in this regard. Four persons were named in the FIR. The probe into the matter has begun. The outcome will be made available to reporters as the investigation into the case progressed. Earlier, the case was registered under Section 304 of the IPC and now Section 302 was being added to the case."

When asked about the involvement of a political leader in the incident, the ASP said, "The matter is still under the preliminary stage of investigation and it will not be fair to comment on this."