Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh): Four accused have been arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district for allegedly killing Muslim youth, Babar Ali, for celebrating Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in the recently-concluded Assembly elections. Gorakhpur Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) J Ravinder Gaur met with the family of the deceased Babar's kin and assured them of police protection.

"Four accused have been arrested while the family is naming another accused, will probe it further. Protection to be given to the kin," the senior police officer said.

Gaur further stated that the police station in-charge has been removed. The police informed that Babar suffered serious injuries and died on March 25 while undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, Police apathy in arresting the accused, who were involved in the lynching of a BJP worker Babar Ali, a resident of Kathagharhi village in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh was condemned. But as soon as the news was highlighted in the media, the police officers started visiting the village. On Monday, Gorakhpur range DIG J Ravindra Gaur arrived in the village and consoled the victim's family.

Soon after his arrival, the mother of the deceased Babar fell at his feet and started pleading for justice for her son. During this, the DIG, while answering the questions of the media, said that a case has been registered based on the family's complaint. Two accused have been arrested. Action will be initiated against the police for their negligence.

Read: Muslim youth beaten to death for campaigning for BJP in UP

It may be recalled that youth Babar Ali in Kathgharhi village of Ramkola police station area of ​​Kushinagar was chased and lynched by his relatives for distributing sweets when the BJP government was formed. He was beaten up by his relatives, after which the young man was referred to the district hospital and then to Lucknow where he died while undergoing treatment. The incident took place on March 20. On March 21, based on a complaint lodged by the victim's family, the police registered an FIR.

However, when the body reached the village, people got angry and refused to cremate the body. As the youth had worked for the ruling party, the MLA, a large contingent of police personnel reached the village. The family members of the deceased said that their relatives living in the neighbourhood were angry that Babar was campaigning for the BJP. Hence, they assaulted and eliminated him, they alleged. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered an inquiry into the entire episode. After this, the police station in-charge Ramkola Durgesh Kumar Singh was pulled up for his negligence.